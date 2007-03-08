Fluke names new President

Fluke Networks, provider of Network SuperVision™ solutions for the testing, monitoring and analysis of enterprise and telecommunications networks, announced today that Paul Caragher has been named President of the company.

Caragher comes to Fluke Networks from his role as Business Unit Director at Hach Lange, a manufacturer and distributor of analytical instruments used to test water quality. At Hach Lange, Caragher led the strategy development for the company's entrance into the industrial market and managed the Process Instrumentation business, driving double-digit growth in both segments. Fluke Networks and Hach Lange are both part of the Danaher family of companies.



"My first focus will be on learning our products and services, spending time in the field with our sales team, but most importantly, I'll be getting to know our customers," said Caragher. "I'm looking forward to learning and growing with Fluke Networks, and becoming part of the team that has built a very successful company in an extremely dynamic industry."



"We are excited about having Paul lead the Fluke Networks team," said Chris Odell, founding President of Fluke Networks and current Chairman. "He has a proven record of success within Danaher along with the necessary core values to continue to deliver Fluke Networks' promise of Network SuperVision."



Caragher was awarded the General Motors Fellowship to attend Harvard Business School and there earned his MBA with High Distinction in 2002. He also holds a BA in Accounting from Michigan State University. Prior to his roles with Danaher, Caragher held positions with General Motors Corporation and Coopers & Lybrand LLP, a predecessor firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.