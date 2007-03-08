PartnerTech plans further expansions

Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech is looking to take new market shares in Finland, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Mikael Jonson, CEO said that PartnerTech now has three very good platforms. He said PartnerTech is very competitive on the market and he thinks the company is able to take new market shares.



If PartnerTech succeed with the expansion on the new markets, it will continue to take new market shares in other countries as well, the closes markets are Germany, France and The Netherlands."



However Mr. Jonson stressed that the most important thing for PartnerTech is to grow organically with its customers, rather then through acquisitions.