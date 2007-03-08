Solectron shed 100 in Sweden

Price pressure and global competition forces Solectron to downsizing it's temporarily staff by 100 at the Östersund plant in Sweden.

The employees have been informed that a heavier focus on the core business is necessary in order to cope with competition from low-wage countries. The core business is PCB Assembling and System Integration. The changes will be carried out by September 1 by the latest. Solectron today has 322 employees and an additionally 150-250 employees depending on order volumes.