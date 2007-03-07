Ampohm sets the wheels turning in China

UK based company Ampohm Wound Products Ltd a subsidiary of GSPK Circuits has recently endeavours to assist automotive company in China have paid off.

Cornwall, Ampohm, based in Launceston has forged a new trading relationship with a automotive manufacturer located in the Shenzhen area of China. Manufacturing and supplying volume orders of two bespoke parts, Ampohm have customised a 1µF capacitor and a specially coated inductor.

