LG and HP considering to relocate Polish investments

According to www.wbj.pl both LG and HP are tired of waiting for the drawn-out procedures of provision of state aid for LG's and HP's planned expansions in Poland. The companies are now threatening to take their business to other countries.

LG's planned $110 million TV factory in Mlawa and HP's planned $9 million financial services center in Wroclaw would deploy about 1000 people but the state aid granting process has to go through several departments and agencies such as: Government Center for Strategic Studies (RCSS), the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ) and several departments of the Economy and Labor Ministry (MGiP). This process appears to be drawn-out which irritates the potential investors who now are considering other countries to put their investments.

