Mitsui Mining to sell French operation

Japanese electro-deposited copper foil specialist Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. has signed a contract with French investment firm Green Recovery to sell its 100% shares of Mitsui-Eurocel S.A.S. in France.

This is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Mining, based in Dives-sur-Mer, France. Mitsui-Eurocel has been serving as Mitsui Kinzoku's European production base for electro-deposited copper foil. Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., will now focus on the most growing Asian markets instead.