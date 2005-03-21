€45 in monthly salary

Nokia's production in China is provided by a staffing company. The rented employees earns about €45 in monthly salary, despite that Nokia is paying salaries above average. That is because the staffing companies takes out a significant part in provision.

In Nokia's own factories and at several of Nokia's supplying companies in China and Taiwan, for example Foxconn and BVD, the rented workers earns far below the minimum salary at €40-€60 per month after the staffing companies fees. Some workers are trying to improve their salary by working extra time but often they don't even get their extra time paid.



They who are beeing abused by the staffing companies are often workers from the countryside moving in to the cities searching for better conditions.



