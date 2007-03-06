NI appoints eight new Vice Presidents

National Instruments has appointed eight new Vice Presidents from among its own long-term employees.

Francis Griffiths is one of eight long-term members of NI staff to be promoted to Vice President. Griffiths joined National Instruments UK and Ireland in 1989, shortly after the Branch opened, as an Applications Engineer on the NI Engineering Leadership Program (ELP).



Griffiths was promoted to District Sales Manager in 1992 and, after more than doubling sales in his territory, was promoted again to UK and Ireland Branch Manager just four years later in 1996.



Since 1999, as European Director, Griffiths has held responsibility for European Sales, during which time sales across the continent have almost doubled, and many new branch offices have opened, including several new offices in high growth areas of Eastern Europe.



As Vice President of Sales for Europe, Griffiths is responsible for sales across Europe, as well as working with sales management worldwide to ensure the NI global sales force evolves with the company's ongoing growth and expansion into new areas such as high-end RF test and embedded design



The eight promotions to Vice President have occurred across three departments, including research and development, G and A, and sales and marketing: Francis Griffiths, Vice President of Sales, Europe; Victor Mieres, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific; Owen Golden, Vice President of Sales, Americas; John Hanks, Vice President of Product Marketing, Data Acquisition and Industrial Control; Tony Vento, Vice President, Applications Engineering; Jon Bellin, Vice President of R and D, Application and System Software; Kevin Schultz, Vice President of R and D, Data Acquisition and Distributed I/O; and Arleene Porterfield, Vice President, Global Information Technology.