Turnover in the German medical<br>field grew 8,7% in 2006

According to the Statistical Federal Department and the Industrial Association SPECTARIS the turnover of the 1 189 German firms in the medical field grew by 8.7% to 16 bn Euro in 2006 compared to year 2005.

The main reason for the growth was exports, and it grew by 12.8%. In 2006 to other countries medical products where sold to a value of 10.36 bn. Profit of 2% was achieved in internal turnover which was in previously year at 5.65 bn Euro. Export quota grew to approximately 65% as in last year.

