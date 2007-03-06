Nokia owns 36 % of the global handset market

Mobile phone maker Nokia had 36.2 % of the global mobile telephone market in the last quarter of 2006. This went up from 35.0 % t in the year-ago period.

The company which is based in Espoo, Finland shipped approximately 103 million handsets in the fourth quarter. Global number two Motorola mustered 21.5 %, which went up from 17.8 % in October-December 2005, while Samsung's dropped to 11.3 % from previously 12.1 % in the final quarter of 2005.

