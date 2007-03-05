Electronics Production | March 05, 2007
Perlos ends production in Finland lays of 1132
EMS provider Perlos has said in a statement today that the company will end manufacturing operations in Finland and lay off 1,132 people in the country.
The profitability improvement programme initiated by Perlos in January has reached a significant milestone today with the conclusion of the co-determination negotiations started on 22 January 2007 concerning all personnel in Finland. In the negotiations, Perlos has sought various options for improving the profitability of its Finnish operations in the current over-capacity situation. The negotiations have concerned 1,400 persons.
Following the completion of the negotiations, Perlos has reached the conclusion that there are no possibilities to continue production operations in Finland. The company will discontinue all production operations in Finland, closing its two facilities in North Karelia by the autumn of 2007 at the latest. In line with the earlier announcement, the company will also cut overlapping functions in the organisation, which will lead to personnel reductions in other functions in Finland as well.
As a result of the aforementioned measures, the company will need to lay off a total of 1, 132 persons in Finland, of whom 1,052 are working in production functions and 80 in corporate services. Of the total, 828 are workers, 226 salaried employees and 80 senior-level salaried employees. Majority of the personnel reductions will be made in the North Karelia area. It is estimated that the personnel reductions will be carried out by September 2007. The effects on personnel are presented in more detail in appendix 1.
The following operations will remain in Finland: a head office in Vantaa, as well as technology services and various support services in Turku, Vantaa, Ylöjärvi and Joensuu. The total number of personnel remaining in Finland will be 200 people.
As a result of the discontinuation of production operations in Finland, Perlos expects to incur non-recurring expenses of about EUR 35-40 million, for which a provision will be booked in the first-quarter result. The bulk of the expenses will come from write-downs of property, plant and equipment, which will have no effect on cash flows, and severance compensation for personnel faced with redundancy.
In addition to its statutory obligations, Perlos has decided to spend more than 6,000,000 euros on various support measures for personnel who will be laid off. The support package is intended to help personnel find new jobs, undertake new training courses and move to other municipalities. The package includes, among other things, an extra severance payment, support for training, pension solutions and various services to facilitate re-employment.
Following the completion of the negotiations, Perlos has reached the conclusion that there are no possibilities to continue production operations in Finland. The company will discontinue all production operations in Finland, closing its two facilities in North Karelia by the autumn of 2007 at the latest. In line with the earlier announcement, the company will also cut overlapping functions in the organisation, which will lead to personnel reductions in other functions in Finland as well.
As a result of the aforementioned measures, the company will need to lay off a total of 1, 132 persons in Finland, of whom 1,052 are working in production functions and 80 in corporate services. Of the total, 828 are workers, 226 salaried employees and 80 senior-level salaried employees. Majority of the personnel reductions will be made in the North Karelia area. It is estimated that the personnel reductions will be carried out by September 2007. The effects on personnel are presented in more detail in appendix 1.
The following operations will remain in Finland: a head office in Vantaa, as well as technology services and various support services in Turku, Vantaa, Ylöjärvi and Joensuu. The total number of personnel remaining in Finland will be 200 people.
As a result of the discontinuation of production operations in Finland, Perlos expects to incur non-recurring expenses of about EUR 35-40 million, for which a provision will be booked in the first-quarter result. The bulk of the expenses will come from write-downs of property, plant and equipment, which will have no effect on cash flows, and severance compensation for personnel faced with redundancy.
In addition to its statutory obligations, Perlos has decided to spend more than 6,000,000 euros on various support measures for personnel who will be laid off. The support package is intended to help personnel find new jobs, undertake new training courses and move to other municipalities. The package includes, among other things, an extra severance payment, support for training, pension solutions and various services to facilitate re-employment.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments