Intel wants to get a foothold in<br>the UK schools sector

Intel has launched a playground-proof laptop. The company will move into the UK's multibillion pound state education with the help of its new product.

The computers are specially developed for schoolchildren between seven and 18 year old. It will be launched in September this year. With this new product Intel is looking for a foothold in the UK schools sector. Which EMS provider is assembling the product is still unknown, abc money reports.







