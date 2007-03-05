Western Europe biggest notebook market

According to a report by International Data Corporation Western Europe has beaten the US in becoming the biggest notebook computer market in the world in the fourth quarter of 2006.

Western Europe once accounted for 35% of total worldwide notebook shipments in the fourth quarter of 2005, while the US only had 31%. But in the following three quarters, Western Europe dropped below 30% until the fourth quarter of 2006. The reason for the increase in the Western Europe depends on the increasing value of the Euro, which have caused consumers to purchase more.

