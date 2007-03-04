Delphi will spend $16 M in Hungary

Delphi, a global supplier of mobile electronics and transportation systems, will spend USD 16 million on capacity and staff expansion at its Hungarian plant.

The Hungarian subsidiary Delphi-Calsonic Kft will add 100 employees at it`s Balassagyarmat plant by the end of the year, local media reports.



The company is currently in the process of moving its compressor making facility from Douai in France to Hungary.

