Remploy announce new boss &<br>pb-free soldering system instalment

UK-based Remploy Electronics promotes John Baker to the position of Business Development Manager. The company also installs a new lead-free wave-soldering system in Barking.

John Baker was most recently Key Accounts Manager at the company. In his new role Baker will lead Remploy's ambitious growth plans that aim to double turnover in 2007. Prior to Remploy, Baker spent five years with Roxboro Electronics as Sales Manager. Before that he held a sales role with Diamond H Controls in Norwich.



Remploy Electronics has also installed a SM-450 series, made by JT Electronics lead-free wave-soldering system at its Barking manufacturing facility. The system is the second model purchased by Remploy and follows the successful adoption of an SM-450 in the company's Bolton plant last year.