Sony attracts suppliers to Slovakia

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony is expected to attract plenty of their suppliers to Nitra, Slovakia, thus Sony's new LCD-TV plant that is under way. Municipal company Nitra Invest is negotiating with five Sony suppliers from Japan.

Three of them plan to rent twenty hectares in the industrial park Nitra-Sever. A contract will be signed shortly. Moreover, also two logistics firms plans to invest there. One of the potential investors is also from Japan. The second one is a European firm that cooperates with Sony. They are interested in a quite large plot, which attests to a big investment, local media report. No company names except Sony were mentioned in the report.