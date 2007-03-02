The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in cooperation with Lenovo recalls 205.000 batteries.

The recall concerns lithium-ion extended-life batteries used in ThinkPad notebook computers manufactured in China. About 100,000 battery packs in the US and an additional 105,000 battery packs were sold worldwide. The manufacturer of these batteries is Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., of Japan. If the battery in the laptop is struck forcefully on the corner, such as from a direct fall to the ground, the battery pack can overheat and pose a fire hazard to users. This is not an internal battery cell defect. Sanyo and Lenovo will share all costs of this recall.Lenovo has received four reports of batteries overheating and damaging the notebook. This caused damage to the notebook computers, minor property damage and, in one case, minor eye irritation to one consumer.Lenovo sold these extended-life batteries with new ThinkPad notebook PCs or as optional or replacement batteries for the following ThinkPad notebook models: R Series (R60 and R60e), T Series (T60 and T60p) and Z Series (Z60m, Z61e, Z61m, and Z61p). The recalled 9-cell batteries have the following part number, which can be found on the battery label: FRU P/N 92P1131.Consumers should stop using the recalled batteries and contact Lenovo for additional information and to receive a free replacement battery. Consumers should use only ThinkPad batteries obtained from either Lenovo or an authorized reseller.In September 2006, Lenovo conducted a recall of batteries manufactured by another firm for a different problem.