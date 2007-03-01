ZiLOG partner with Azzurri in Europe

ZiLOG, a US-based provider of integrated flash microcontrollers, universal remote control and ARM-based solutions continued to strengthen its presence in the European marketplace by a partnership with Europe's Azzurri Technology Limited, a distributor of semiconductors and system products.

According to Michael Perlman, ZiLOG's vice president of worldwide distribution, Azzurri will begin distributing and representing ZiLOG's products in Austria, France, Great Britain and Ireland, Germany, Italy and Switzerland as well as provide coverage throughout Eastern Europe. Over the past year ZiLOG has continued to increase its presence in Europe where it enjoys a rich history and track record with some of the region's leading brands.



"This is another indication of our strong commitment to the European marketplace," noted Perlman. "Over the past two years, as our products continue to gain traction and proliferate worldwide, we have enjoyed much success in the number of design wins realized and overall growth, particularly here in Europe where a substantial portion of 8-bit MCU design decisions are made today."



According to Mike Carlucci, president of Azzurri Technology, "We are looking forward to working with ZiLOG throughout Europe and we are equally delighted to play a part in enabling ZiLOG to achieve its European growth plans. Besides supplying existing ZiLOG customers, Azzurri will bring all of its experience, technical know-how and demand creation skills to further promote and design in ZiLOG's newest products."



"Our decision to partner with Azzurri reflects the growing opportunities and demand for our products among the design engineering community in Europe," commented Gregg Smith, ZiLOG's vice president of sales for Europe and the Americas. "Azzurri is a sales organization that is very focused on technical selling and supporting the engineering community very well for the lines on their line card. ZiLOG's expanding microcontroller families continue to win new designs and Azzurri is the kind of well managed, professional organization that we feel proud to work with to continue this success in Europe."