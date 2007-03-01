EMS Alliance held global meeting in India

The EMS Alliance held its global meeting in Bangalore recently. The EMS industry in India is estimated to grow from $900 million in 2005 to $2.5 billion by 2010, making India a very attractive market for EMS investments.

According to a Frost & Sullivan study the Indian EMS-industry is growing annually at a rate of about 30 percent, estimate that the EMS industry in India will grow from $900 million in 2005 to $2.5 billion by 2010.



The EMS Alliance - a consortium of five global EMS-companies (SMC - US, Teikon - Brazil, NOTE - Sweden, Radiance - China and Rangsons Electronics - India) held its Global Alliance meeting in Bangalore to announce its global strategy for this year. Hosted by Indian partner Rangsons, the meeting discussed the EMS growth options for India.



According to Pavan Ranga, CEO Rangsons Electronics, they predict a high consolidation and movement towards Asia and particularly India. The low cost factor and knowledge of English are attracting foreign providers to India over China. India hopes to cash in on the pro manufacturing semicon policy recently announced by the Indian Government. Also the growing telecom industry makes India as an attractive destination for EMS-providers.



According to SiliconIndia, the global electronics industry is currently the largest manufacturing industry in the world with revenues of $1.3 trillion. The EMS industry has a 10 percent share of that industry.

