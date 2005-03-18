World’s first automated copying station for Flash cards

The first fully automated copying station worldwide can be used to copy data to large quantities of memory cards. Mobile memory media is now playing a key role in the distribution of software, games and music.

Based on their existing CopyStation technology, altec ComputerSysteme has developed the first fully-automated CopyStation for mobile memory media worldwide. Due to the very high throughput which can be achieved, the Robo CopyStation opens up completely new possibilities for distributing software, games and music for mobile phones, PDAs and mobile gaming consoles.



All major market analyses predict a growing number of variants and a rapidly increasing quantity of mobile electronic gadgets which are pre-loaded with software and data by the manufacturer. To an increasing extent, games, maps for navigation systems, software, catalogs and price lists, timetables, ring tones and music will be copied onto memory cards.