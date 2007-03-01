Fastron invest 1,178 MEUR in Hungarian plant

Fastron Group which is a Germany-based electronics manufacturing group will expand its production capacities at its Hungarian plant in Tolna.

The company's subsidiary in Hungary Fastron Hungaria Kft. will make an investment project of over 1,178 MEUR this year. Local media reports that the parent company is brining to Hungary the manufacturing of highly labour-intensive products, which primarily requires technological upgrade. Among the customers are Sanmina-SCI, Philips Medical Systems, Bosch, Barco View and MAN Roland.

