Electronics Production | March 01, 2007
Dialog Semi opens UK Design Centre
Dialog Semiconductor Plc has announced it has started recruiting for a major new research and design (R&D) centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. A staff of 50 will be hired.
The new R&D centre is part of the company's response to growing interest in its battery power management and HiFi audio products for next generation handheld electronics products running multiple consumer applications.
Dialog Semiconductor's CEO Jalal Bagherli commented, 'We are seeing a tremendous growth in the market for smarter phones, and convergence of multiple applications such as multimedia features, navigation, TV and games, all on a single handheld device. The greatest challenge for handheld consumer electronics manufacturers continues to be how to keep their customers happy with gadgets incorporating all these applications that don't need re-charging every few hours – and this is why these manufacturers are increasingly showing interest in our sophisticated and patented battery, power management and HiFi technology.'
He added; 'Our new design centre will therefore be an essential part of our growth strategy: to recruit highly skilled design teams that will pave the way for developing even smarter system-on-chip (SoC) integrated circuits that can meet the need of tomorrow's convergent devices. Our current business outlook anticipates a requirement to recruit over 50 engineers over the next three to four years in various disciplines ranging from analog and mixed signal circuit design to system-on-chip expertise, and set up R&D programmes that can take advantage of some of the excellent knowledge available at local universities.'
Dialog Semiconductor's vice-president of engineering, Gary Duncan, added; 'When we decided to set up a substantial design centre for our mixed signal design activity, we had many choices and carried out an extensive search around the world. We finally selected Edinburgh because of the combination of design skills, innovation culture and universities with relevant research programmes that exist there. These ingredients are vital to ensure that we stay both at the leading edge of technology but also create products that bring us commercial success.'
The Chief Executive of Scottish Development International, Martin Togneri, said; 'We are delighted that a global technology company like Dialog Semiconductor has chosen to locate in the heart of Edinburgh. We are sure that the company's standing as a supplier of components to some of the world's leading consumer electronics companies plus the opportunity for local engineers to make a mark in advanced semiconductor technologies will allow the company to attract the highest calibre of technologists and design staff for its new facility.'
Dialog Semiconductor's CEO Jalal Bagherli commented, 'We are seeing a tremendous growth in the market for smarter phones, and convergence of multiple applications such as multimedia features, navigation, TV and games, all on a single handheld device. The greatest challenge for handheld consumer electronics manufacturers continues to be how to keep their customers happy with gadgets incorporating all these applications that don't need re-charging every few hours – and this is why these manufacturers are increasingly showing interest in our sophisticated and patented battery, power management and HiFi technology.'
He added; 'Our new design centre will therefore be an essential part of our growth strategy: to recruit highly skilled design teams that will pave the way for developing even smarter system-on-chip (SoC) integrated circuits that can meet the need of tomorrow's convergent devices. Our current business outlook anticipates a requirement to recruit over 50 engineers over the next three to four years in various disciplines ranging from analog and mixed signal circuit design to system-on-chip expertise, and set up R&D programmes that can take advantage of some of the excellent knowledge available at local universities.'
Dialog Semiconductor's vice-president of engineering, Gary Duncan, added; 'When we decided to set up a substantial design centre for our mixed signal design activity, we had many choices and carried out an extensive search around the world. We finally selected Edinburgh because of the combination of design skills, innovation culture and universities with relevant research programmes that exist there. These ingredients are vital to ensure that we stay both at the leading edge of technology but also create products that bring us commercial success.'
The Chief Executive of Scottish Development International, Martin Togneri, said; 'We are delighted that a global technology company like Dialog Semiconductor has chosen to locate in the heart of Edinburgh. We are sure that the company's standing as a supplier of components to some of the world's leading consumer electronics companies plus the opportunity for local engineers to make a mark in advanced semiconductor technologies will allow the company to attract the highest calibre of technologists and design staff for its new facility.'
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments