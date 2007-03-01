Quantum says it is not preparing<br>a legal suit against Apple

UK based developer of capacitive sensors for user interfaces Quantum Research Group Ltd. denies that the company is preparing a legal suit against Apple regarding Apple's iPhone.

Quantum said in a statement "Quantum has no knowledge of any infringement by Apple of Quantum's patents in regard to the iPhone or any other product other than those products alleged to be infringing in our 2005 lawsuit against Apple and Cypress Semiconductor, specifically the Powerbook trackpad, Mighty Mouse, and iPod Nano scroll wheel."

