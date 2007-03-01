Airbus axes 10,000 jobs in Europe

Airbus will cut 10,000 jobs across its European operations as it struggled against a weak dollar and costly delays to its flagship Airbus A380.

Company's workers in Germany were disbelieving and furious as Airbus said that thousands of jobs would be axed at three German plants to cut costs.



Airbus will sell or close facilities at Saint-Nazaire-Ville in France and Germany's Nordenham and Varel. Operations at Filton in Britain, Meaulte in France and Nordenham in Germany would be thrown open to investors.



Comapines CEO Louis Gallois said that 3,700 jobs will go from Germany, 4,300 from France, 1,600 from the United Kingdom, and 400 from Spain.



