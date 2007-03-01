Abacus shines for Varta Microbattery

Varta Microbattery has named Abacus Group as its Distributor of the Year for the second year running, after the distributor again more than doubled its sales on the line year on year.

Commenting, Graham Verity, Varta's Distribution Manager for UK and Ireland, said, “Abacus' growth is largely based on custom rechargeable battery solutions tailor-made for individual customers. Customisation is at the core of how we at Varta go to market, and it is a concept that Tim Parker and his team have fully embraced. Their efforts in identifying projects where a tailor-made battery can add value to a customers' design have been superlative, and their partnership in working with the customer and ourselves to bring these projects to fruition is truly outstanding. The sales growth they have achieved is a true reflection of the effort they have made – I congratulate them on their success." The growth achieved by Abacus on Varta was 247%.



Martin Brooks, General Manager, Abacus ECD responded, “Growth at this level year on year can only be achieved with a true partnership between vendor and distributor. Varta not only delivers a product of exceptional quality, but has also been flexible and responsive to customer requirements, working with us to bring numerous designs to a successful conclusion. We thank them for the award, and their invaluable support."