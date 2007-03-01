RoHS | March 01, 2007
China-RoHS Test Service for Euro Exporters
From today, electronic products exported to China will be required to comply with Chinese RoHS regulations.
A new test service offered by Soldertec Global has been established to help European exporters comply with this latest legislation. Many products outside the current scope of the EU WEEE & RoHS Directive fall within the scope of the China-RoHS legislation. In fact, virtually no exporter of electronic products to China will remain unaffected.
'Measures for Administration of the Pollution Control of Electronic Information Products', the full and official description for Chinese RoHS legislation, will initially affect the labelling of electronic products. However if the product is listed in the key catalogue published by MII (Chinese Ministry of Information Industry), then hazardous materials will not be permitted to be present in the
product above specified levels.
"These regulations will have an immense impact on the future manufacturing of all parts in the electronics supply chain as it becomes mandatory for all electronic products to be tested and confirmed to be compliant with the China-RoHS requirements," comments Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager, Soldertec Global.
Soldertec Global has set up three main services to help European exporters. These are:
1. China-RoHS has a labelling requirement to indicate the presence (or lack of) restricted substances. Product manuals will need to include a spreadsheet listing the location of all hazardous substances, in Chinese. Soldertec Global can help find these materials and produce a spreadsheet in Chinese for inclusion in a product manual.
2. At a date to be confirmed the Chinese authorities will publish a catalogue which will list all Electronic Information Products that are required to be free of all restricted substances. Testing is mandatory and is required to be carried out in an authorised Chinese laboratory. Soldertec Global is in a unique position to facilitate this testing through partnership agreements with approved Chinese
laboratories.
3. Pre-certification testing is advisable before shipping to China for the mandatory testing. Soldertec Global is experienced in testing for these restricted materials using an established EU-RoHS Assurance test programme and can offer a pre-certification service.
For further details and information on the China-RoHS test services, follow the inks from the www.china-rohs-europe.com website.
