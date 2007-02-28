Electronics Production | February 28, 2007
Cost Versus Quality - the Big Challenge for the European EMS Industry
Ever since the economic downturn of 2001, the European electronics manufacturing industry has been facing a series of challenges, not least of which is the growing competition from low-cost economies such as China and other East Asian countries.
Uncertain business conditions and high equipment costs have combined to create a highly challenging situation for vendors of surface mount technology (SMT) equipment, who are finding it difficult to stay profitable in the European markets.
With cost and quality constantly at odds with each other in the European SMT equipment market, the real challenge for vendors and users alike is to maintain a fine balance between the two. While equipment vendors are actively lobbying to justify the costs of automated inspection equipment, the fact remains that equipment manufacturers, particularly Tier 1 companies, find it extremely difficult to reduce costs and still achieve reasonable profit margins.
Competition from low-cost equipment vendors has further compounded these difficulties. This makes the high cost of AOI and AXI equipment a critical issue and one that is bound to affect investments from small and medium-sized electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers in Europe.
"Nevertheless, some relief is likely in the form of growing regional manufacturing clusters in eastern Europe, as well as modest recovery in certain western European economies such as Germany," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Santosh Kumar P. "The increase in high-mix, low-volume manufacturing floors and the accession of new member countries into the European Union are factors that are likely to lead to increased demand in the European market for SMT inspection and test equipment."
