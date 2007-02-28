APW UK set to close

Enclosure maker APW UK cease operations in Southampton, the United Kingdom after no buyer could be found for the bankrupt company.

APW went into administrator in January, and no acceptable offer has been made for the whole facility according to the administrator. The company will cease its operation after the remaining orders have been delivered. 200 employees will lose their jobs. APW was sold by its US parent in July 2006 to the local management. APW UK then lost a major order in September 2006.

