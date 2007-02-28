Balda sells three companies

EMS provider Balda that recently received an order from the Swedish mobile phone company Neonode is now selling three of its units in Germany.

EMS provider Balda now sells its two units in Herford, Germany Balda-Heinze GmbH & Co. KG and HeRo Galvanotechnik GmbH but also its unit in Oberlungwitz, Metall- und Kunststoffveredelungs GmbH (SMK).



According to evertiq's sources all the 408 employees in the companies will get to remain with the companies when the new owners Hanse Industriekapital-Beteiligungs-GmbH (HanseIK) take over. HanseIK pays 7,5 million euros initially for the companies and the remaining 4 million euros will be handed over if everything developes in line with expectations.