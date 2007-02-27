Fire at Fuba's Gittelde plant

On February 27, 2007 at approximately 9:45 AM the fire alarm system at Fuba Printed Circuit in Gittelde Germany detected a fire in the area of the solvent-reprocessing.

The fire department was immediately notified. The plant fire department extinguished the fire within a few minutes and removed the smoke from the neighbouring areas.



There was no need for the other brigades to intervene. There wasn`t any damage to any person and the damage to the property and equipment has to be determined. Production re-started after approx. one hour in the areas which have not been affected. Until the rebuilding of the solvent-reprocessing area in Gittelde is completed the process will be done by approved and qualified service providers.

According to a press statement from Fuba the delivery capability has not been affected by this incident.