Intel investment $1 bln in US Site

Intel will invest $1 billion to $1.5 billion in its Rio Rancho, New Mexico site to retool Fab 11X for production on Intel's 45 nanometer manufacturing process.

Fab 11X will be the company's fourth factory scheduled to use the 45nm process, with production in New Mexico scheduled to start in the second half of next year.



When 45nm production begins later this year, the company will use a new material with a higher-k (dielectric constant), and a new combination of metal materials for the transistor gate electrode.











