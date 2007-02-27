MED continues to invest for the future

Edinburgh-based designer and manufacturer of OLED displays MED, has completed what its CEO called "a crucial year in the development of the company".

Company CEO Bill Miller confirmed that the company primary short term focus remained the development of an enabling technology within the wearable headset market.



The companies CEO said`s that MED continues to invest heavily in product development and in establishing a manufacturing subsidiary in Dresden, Germany.



The decision to set up the manufacturing plant in Germany rather than in the UK was swayed by the investment grants available in Dresden.

