BenQ Mobile to be sold on eBay

Bankruptcy administrator in Germany said that BenQ business will be divided and sold, according to German media reports.

According to Reuters news service the company's properties including office equipment, computers, furniture and even plants will be sold on eBay. Pluta.net, a German firm that specializes in asset sales, is handling the transactions.



The company took over mobile phone unit at Siemens several months ago but could not save the operation. Approximately 3,000 employees were employed in Germany.



The trade union declared that the main reason for the final collapse was serious management errors committed by the management of Siemens in the past.

