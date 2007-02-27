Wistron Czech facility begins mass production

Starting this quarter EMS provider Wistron will begin it`s mass production of LCD TVs at its plant in Czech Republic, Commercial Times report.

The company's will produce models like 26-, 32-, 42- and 47-inch sizes for Hewlett-Packard and 32- and 40-inch models for Sony. Wistron has received orders from HP, Sony, Sharp, Dell and Westinghouse. The shipments of LCD are expected to top over one million units in 2007, as compared to the 100,000 units in 2006, the magazine reports.