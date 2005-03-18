Lead removal at Intel reaches $100M

The cost so far for Intel's Lead-Free work has reached $100M and yet is more to be spent.

Intel hopes that removing lead from all it's components will be reached within five years. Lead is according to Intel used in as much as 90 percent of all electronic components. A clear estimate for the total cost of this lead-removing action could not be given by the company.



"People are starting to market products based on environmental characteristics and we have to respond to that," said Timothy Mohin, director of sustainable development at Intel's environment, health, and safety department.