Copper clad laminate suppliers<br>hit by falling copper prices

According to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News, suppliers of copper clad laminates are being hit by falling copper prices.

This means that PCB producers are waiting for copper prices to drop further before placing major orders to refill their inventories.



Hwa Woei Laminate, Taiwan Leader Advanced Technology, Uniplus Electronics, and Shine More Technology Materials which are CCL suppliers, saw in January 2007 there revenues drop sharply compared to the same month of the previous year.

