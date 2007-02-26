Ericsson to acquire Tandberg

Ericsson today announces a voluntary public cash offer to acquire Tandberg Television for approximately EUR 980 million.

Ericsson has acquired 11.7% of the outstanding shares in Tandberg Television and entered into agreements for irrevocable acceptances for the Cash Offer in respect of further approximately 13% of Tandberg Television's outstanding shares EPS accretive from 2007, excl. possible depreciation of intangibles



Carl-Henric Svanberg, president and CEO, Ericsson, says: "IPTV for cable and telecom operators is the biggest networked multimedia opportunity going forward. Ericsson and Tandberg Television is a strong combination with a unique ability to offer complete IPTV solutions. Tandberg's leading TV technology and customer base and our global presence and strong position in IP networks and IMS, will create a leading player in networked media solutions for telecom, cable and satellite operators as well as media companies."



A large part of the expected traffic growth in the world's mobile and fixed networks is expected to be generated by TV services. Tandberg is a specialist in video head-end, encoding and compression technology critical to maximize picture quality while minimizing bandwidth in video applications. This technology is a key part of IPTV solutions. Tandberg is particularly strong in MPEG-4 which is critical for cost effective delivery of High Definition TV. In addition, Tandberg offers on-demand and interactive video solutions.



IPTV is key in multimedia offerings from telecom operators as well as cable and satellite operators. Today the majority of digital TV network investments are made by cable operators while telecom operators are quickly increasing their investments from a lower level.



With the majority of sales in cable/satellite and the growing telecom business, Tandberg has built a premiere customer base with customers in more than 100 countries. The company has over 200 patents granted. The European and North American operations are headquartered in Southampton, UK and Atlanta, US.



Tandberg Television employs 870 people, including more than 370 video and software engineers. Tandberg's revenues in 2006 were USD 350 million with a growth of 21%. EBITDA reached 21% in 2006. Since 1997, Tandberg Television has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway.



Upon completion of this transaction, Tandberg Television will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson. In combination with Ericsson's existing products the combined companies will be uniquely positioned in offering complete IPTV solutions.



The acquisition offers time and revenue synergies from cross-selling and is expected to be accretive from 2007, excluding depreciation of acquired intangibles.

