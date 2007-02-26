Electronics Production | February 26, 2007
Ericsson to acquire Tandberg
Ericsson today announces a voluntary public cash offer to acquire Tandberg Television for approximately EUR 980 million.
Ericsson has acquired 11.7% of the outstanding shares in Tandberg Television and entered into agreements for irrevocable acceptances for the Cash Offer in respect of further approximately 13% of Tandberg Television's outstanding shares EPS accretive from 2007, excl. possible depreciation of intangibles
Carl-Henric Svanberg, president and CEO, Ericsson, says: "IPTV for cable and telecom operators is the biggest networked multimedia opportunity going forward. Ericsson and Tandberg Television is a strong combination with a unique ability to offer complete IPTV solutions. Tandberg's leading TV technology and customer base and our global presence and strong position in IP networks and IMS, will create a leading player in networked media solutions for telecom, cable and satellite operators as well as media companies."
A large part of the expected traffic growth in the world's mobile and fixed networks is expected to be generated by TV services. Tandberg is a specialist in video head-end, encoding and compression technology critical to maximize picture quality while minimizing bandwidth in video applications. This technology is a key part of IPTV solutions. Tandberg is particularly strong in MPEG-4 which is critical for cost effective delivery of High Definition TV. In addition, Tandberg offers on-demand and interactive video solutions.
IPTV is key in multimedia offerings from telecom operators as well as cable and satellite operators. Today the majority of digital TV network investments are made by cable operators while telecom operators are quickly increasing their investments from a lower level.
With the majority of sales in cable/satellite and the growing telecom business, Tandberg has built a premiere customer base with customers in more than 100 countries. The company has over 200 patents granted. The European and North American operations are headquartered in Southampton, UK and Atlanta, US.
Tandberg Television employs 870 people, including more than 370 video and software engineers. Tandberg's revenues in 2006 were USD 350 million with a growth of 21%. EBITDA reached 21% in 2006. Since 1997, Tandberg Television has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway.
Upon completion of this transaction, Tandberg Television will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson. In combination with Ericsson's existing products the combined companies will be uniquely positioned in offering complete IPTV solutions.
The acquisition offers time and revenue synergies from cross-selling and is expected to be accretive from 2007, excluding depreciation of acquired intangibles.
Carl-Henric Svanberg, president and CEO, Ericsson, says: "IPTV for cable and telecom operators is the biggest networked multimedia opportunity going forward. Ericsson and Tandberg Television is a strong combination with a unique ability to offer complete IPTV solutions. Tandberg's leading TV technology and customer base and our global presence and strong position in IP networks and IMS, will create a leading player in networked media solutions for telecom, cable and satellite operators as well as media companies."
A large part of the expected traffic growth in the world's mobile and fixed networks is expected to be generated by TV services. Tandberg is a specialist in video head-end, encoding and compression technology critical to maximize picture quality while minimizing bandwidth in video applications. This technology is a key part of IPTV solutions. Tandberg is particularly strong in MPEG-4 which is critical for cost effective delivery of High Definition TV. In addition, Tandberg offers on-demand and interactive video solutions.
IPTV is key in multimedia offerings from telecom operators as well as cable and satellite operators. Today the majority of digital TV network investments are made by cable operators while telecom operators are quickly increasing their investments from a lower level.
With the majority of sales in cable/satellite and the growing telecom business, Tandberg has built a premiere customer base with customers in more than 100 countries. The company has over 200 patents granted. The European and North American operations are headquartered in Southampton, UK and Atlanta, US.
Tandberg Television employs 870 people, including more than 370 video and software engineers. Tandberg's revenues in 2006 were USD 350 million with a growth of 21%. EBITDA reached 21% in 2006. Since 1997, Tandberg Television has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway.
Upon completion of this transaction, Tandberg Television will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson. In combination with Ericsson's existing products the combined companies will be uniquely positioned in offering complete IPTV solutions.
The acquisition offers time and revenue synergies from cross-selling and is expected to be accretive from 2007, excluding depreciation of acquired intangibles.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments