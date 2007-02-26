EBV appoints new sales leadership<br>in Central and Eastern Europe

EBV Elektronik has appointed Bernd Pfeil as Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Central Europe and Eduard Schneider as Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Eastern Europe.

EBV Elektronik has appointed two individuals as new vice presidents of sales & marketing and members of the EBV management team, reporting directly to Slobodan Puljarevic, president of EBV Elektronik.



Bernd Pfeil, currently director of Sales & Marketing Germany South-West, has agreed to assume the position of vice president, Sales & Marketing Central Europe, effective July 2007. Pfeil takes over from Jens Nehring, who has decided to step down from his current position to concentrate on new assignments in Corporate Account Management and IT. Nehring will keep the sales & marketing responsibility for Benelux and Switzerland until June 2008.



In Eastern Europe, Eduard Schneider, former regional application manager (RAM) for the region, will assume the position of vice president, sales & marketing, effective July 2007. In that new responsibility he succeeds Slobodan Puljarevic, who was promoted as president of EBV Elektronik last year. Schneider joined EBV in 1993 as a field application engineer (FAE). In 2001 he was promoted to RAM Eastern Europe, to define and implement EBV's technical strategy throughout the region. “Eastern Europe is by far the fastest growing region in Europe.