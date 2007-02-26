Components distribution in Germany<br>in 2006 increase by 17%

According to research firm FBDi total turnover for the German component distribution market in 2006 increased by 17% to more than 2.53 bn Euro.

Turnovers in the semiconductor field grew by 16.5% to 1.78 bn Euro. Next strongest components have been the passive components which, in the fourth quarter, clearly had a spurt and in the whole year 2006 rose by 12.1% to 393 m Euro.



The development in the electro-mechanical components showed a increase growth of 22% in 2006. Displays and power supplies grew over-proportionally but the turnovers are comparatively small.

