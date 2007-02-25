No job cuts at Sanmina-SCI's Fermoy plant

Sanmina-SCI plant in Fermoy, Ireland will not be affected by the jobs cuts at the Lisburn plant.

The Fermoy plant employs more than 700 people, the plant specialises in system assembly and printed circuit board assembly (PCBA).



According to Sanmina “The Sanmina-SCI facility in Fermoy is a separate business entity to the facility located in Lisburn. The announcement regarding the possible closure of the plant in Lisburn will not have any business effect on the facility in Fermoy."



