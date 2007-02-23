Electronics Production | February 23, 2007
New embedded technology standard
At Embedded World, Kontron and XGI introduced for the first time the “Universal Graphics Module" standard for long-term available and custom scalable high-end PEG graphics.
The new UGM standard defines an 84 x 95 mm universal graphics-on-module and supplies monitors with all current and future in demand graphics card signals.
Unlike the conventional graphics card placement at a 90 degree angle, the UGM card is plugged in parallel to the baseboard to save space, thus allowing extremely flat and custom-scalable designs. Even more important for users is the long-term availability of the UGMs of at least three to five years as well as the especially simple and quick implementation of the graphics functions in customized designs, including the necessary time-consuming drivers. The first UGM modules will be available from Kontron in the first half of 2007. The specification of the new standard will be disclosed to third-party providers in the Q1 2007.
“The graphics implementation appears to be increasingly more difficult for OEMs, due to the wide variety of technologies, “explained Dirk Finstel, CTO of the Kontron Embedded Modules division. “For example, manufacturers of medical devices and gaming and multi-media applications must implement the latest high-end graphics devices, which cannot automatically be made long-term available on embedded boards or computer-on-modules, because the precise need varies too widely. In this respect, OEMs must either rely on products from the short-lived mass market, which brings considerable expenses to the entire product cycle, or design in the graphics functions themselves. This approach carries the great risk that components used will be canceled ahead of schedule,"
“At the same time, the expense and the design risk for implementing the latest graphics chipsets are enormous," continued Finstel. “In order to eliminate both problems, Kontron has decided to develop the first embedded graphics card standard, or more precisely the first universal graphics-on-module standard, the UGM.“
“By working closely with the leading manufacturer in the field of industrial PC, it has again shown XGI's determination not only be a participant but a leader in the industry. In addition, the UGM was defined based on Kontron's experience in long term available industrial PC and XGI's expertise in graphics; Therefore, we will be looking forward to its future success", said Wei Wei Yin, Sales Director of XGI Technology.
Unlike the conventional graphics card placement at a 90 degree angle, the UGM card is plugged in parallel to the baseboard to save space, thus allowing extremely flat and custom-scalable designs. Even more important for users is the long-term availability of the UGMs of at least three to five years as well as the especially simple and quick implementation of the graphics functions in customized designs, including the necessary time-consuming drivers. The first UGM modules will be available from Kontron in the first half of 2007. The specification of the new standard will be disclosed to third-party providers in the Q1 2007.
“The graphics implementation appears to be increasingly more difficult for OEMs, due to the wide variety of technologies, “explained Dirk Finstel, CTO of the Kontron Embedded Modules division. “For example, manufacturers of medical devices and gaming and multi-media applications must implement the latest high-end graphics devices, which cannot automatically be made long-term available on embedded boards or computer-on-modules, because the precise need varies too widely. In this respect, OEMs must either rely on products from the short-lived mass market, which brings considerable expenses to the entire product cycle, or design in the graphics functions themselves. This approach carries the great risk that components used will be canceled ahead of schedule,"
“At the same time, the expense and the design risk for implementing the latest graphics chipsets are enormous," continued Finstel. “In order to eliminate both problems, Kontron has decided to develop the first embedded graphics card standard, or more precisely the first universal graphics-on-module standard, the UGM.“
“By working closely with the leading manufacturer in the field of industrial PC, it has again shown XGI's determination not only be a participant but a leader in the industry. In addition, the UGM was defined based on Kontron's experience in long term available industrial PC and XGI's expertise in graphics; Therefore, we will be looking forward to its future success", said Wei Wei Yin, Sales Director of XGI Technology.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments