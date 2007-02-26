Electronics Production | February 26, 2007
Sony wins Sustainable Energy Europe Award
Sony Environmental Affairs Europe wins a Sustainable Energy Europe Award. This is the first time a consumer electronics entertainment company has been given this prestigious recognition by the European Commission.
Launched in 2005, the European Commission's Sustainable Energy Europe Campaign aims at raising public awareness and promoting sustainable energy across Europe. The campaign will contribute to the achievement of EU energy policy targets in the fields of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, clean transport and alternative fuels.
"The competition for the Sustainable Energy Europe Awards is an integral part of the Sustainable Energy Europe Campaign," says Andris Piebalgs, European Commissioner for Energy. "The Awards are aimed at highlighting the successes of the most outstanding projects and rewarding the Sustainable Energy Partners most worthy of recognition and praise."
In an award ceremony held at the Residence Palace in Brussels on 1st February 2007, the European Commission awarded Sony for its voluntary commitment to energy efficiency. Sony was nominated for its excellent results in maximising the energy efficiency of its products, especially of its BRAVIA LCD TV models. The standby power consumption of all Sony BRAVIA TVs is below one watt, while currently 30 of them achieve a standby consumption of only 0.3 watts, well below the market average.
Out of a total of 133 registered projects, an independent committee appointed by the Commission selected an award winner in each of the four categories - Awareness Raiser, Corporate Commitment, Public-Private Partnership, and Sustainable Community.
"We are very honoured that the European Commission rewards our continuous efforts to increase the eco-efficiency of our products by the Sustainable Energy Award in the Corporate Commitment category," says Serge Foucher, Executive Vice President Sony Europe. "Sony recognises the importance of preserving the natural environment that sustains life on earth for future generations and therefore seeks to combine ongoing innovation with environmentally sound business practices."
