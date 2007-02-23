Remploy worker wins £3,000 over skin claims

A disabled welder who has been working for Remploy for 20 years has been awarded more than £3,000 in compensation for not being protected properly by his employer.

Craig Rigby, of Blackamoor, worked at Remploy as a welder for 20 years. He claimed that Remploy had failed to ensure his health and safety at work. Mr Rigby, 44, who suffers from a physical disability, says he was exposed to skin irritants through his work as a welder.



"It's not the biggest amount ever awarded through the courts, but we went on a matter of principle and won on that principle. Remploy workers are no less entitled to proper health and safey than any other worker, and my case could easily have been prevented", Mr Rigby commented.