X-Fab to take over ZMD

Foundry provider X-Fab has submitted an application at the German antitrust authority to take over semiconductor manufacturer ZMD based in Dresden, Germany.

Thomas Hartung, Marketing and Sales manager for X-Fab, acknowledged the company is interested in ZMD. "We are mainly interested in expanding our production capacities", he said.



The company couldn't yet announce any details but he admitted the company's 6-inch production line is heavily utilized. "X-Fab is in talks with ZMD but the negotiations are in an early state. We cannot announce any details", Hartung said.