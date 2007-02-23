Are you prepared for REACH?

REACH is expected to have huge impact on the electronics industry. Some predicts that it will have even larger impact than the RoHS directive.

REACH will reportedly replace a number of other laws and the effect on the electronics industry will according to Gary Nevison at Farnell InOne be significant.



"In force from 1st June 2007, after publication in the European Commission's Official Journal on 30th December 2006, REACH runs to 849 pages and replaces over 40 other laws," said Gary Nevison at Farnell InOne.



"A series of deadlines then follow around pre-registration, by December 2008, immediately followed by a published list of pre-registered substances", Nevison added.



It will take up to 11 years to replace all the old directives with the REACH legislation, according to Nevison.