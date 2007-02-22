Cefar choose BB Electronics

Cefar AB specialises in electrotherapeutic devices for physical therapy, pain management and rehabilitation has choosen BB Electronics to manufacture it's new product.

In developing of it's new product, Cefar chose to seek beyond its then-current supplier base, to ensure that development criteria were met. BB Electronics was one of several EMS suppliers contacted.



Says Lars-Olof Sandberg, Product Development Manager at Cefar: “Our test of BB Electronics' capabilities proved quite satisfactory, and its DesignLink™ and Design For Manufacturing capabilities provide a close match with Cefar's product development philosophy. Global certification for medical device manufacture and experience with US customers also speak in its favour. BB Electronics' service mix gives us security as well as flexibility."