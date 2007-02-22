Neonode recruits CEO from Sony

The Swedish mobile phone maker Neonode has appointed Mikael Hagman as new CEO for the company.

Neonode appoints Mikael Hagman as new CEO succeeding Per Bystedt. Mikael Hagman was previously working as CEO for Sony Sweden and within a couple of weeks he will start the work with merging the two companies, the newly acquired SBE and Neonode and also later on list Neonode on the Nasdaq stock exchange.