What kind of interface will be the future in the handsets?

Driven by consumers' desire to sideload mobile content and applications onto mobile phones, USB was employed in more handsets than all other interface standards combined in 2006, according to iSuppli Corp. By the end of 2010, USB will still be the leading local interface, being included 764 million of all handsets shipped that year.

"All the excitement and hype in the marketplace has been about Wi-Fi and Bluetooth integration in mobile handsets. However, as consumers endeavor to move both personally and professionally created content on and off of their mobile handsets, the local interface selection of choice clearly

will be USB," said Frank Dickson, principal analyst with iSuppli.



"Nonetheless, Bluetooth is gaining ground fast. By 2010, Bluetooth and USB will be available on nearly every handset, and WLAN and NFC will have established a significant market presence."



The increasing prevalence of these local interfaces on mobile handsets, and the mobile applications they enable, is spurring increased demand for mobile handset memory. Applications such as digital imaging, video and audio streaming, music downloads and interactive gaming are imposing significant changes on mobile handset memory.



Shipments of flash memory add-in cards for mobile phones are expected to increase dramatically during the coming years, growing to 640 million units in 2010, up from 186 million units in 2005. Much of this growth is being driven by mini and micro versions of the flash memory cards suited for mobile phones.