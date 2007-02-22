Electronics Production | February 22, 2007
Kyocera appoints Adelco Electronics<br>as distributor for LCD Products
Effective immediately, Adelco Electronics has been appointed as official distributor for Kyocera LCD Products in the Benelux.
"The Kyocera high quality CSTN and TFT products are a wonderful addition to our product portfolio for High-End applications" Cees Smit, General Manager of Adelco Electronics, said.
"We are very happy to join the Kyocera sales force in Europe. Together with our extensive line of Single Board Computers we can offer a total system solution to our customers", he added.
Martin Kariger, Kyocera Sales Europe, said "We are very happy to work with Adelco, a young and knowledgeable distribution organisation that has found its place in the Benelux market targeting a wide variety of display applications. We are convinced that Adelco will contribute considerably to the proliferation of Kyocera's High-End LCD products in the Benelux market".
Adelco Electronics is a distribution organisation with its headquarter in Capelle aan den IJssel/The Netherlands and is specialized in display solutions. Adelco Electronics guarantees it's customers to organize access to most modern and leading edge display technologies available in the market.
Kyocera Corporation, one of Japan's global companies, was founded in 1959 as a producer of advanced ceramics. By combining engineered ceramic materials with metals and plastics, and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera Corporation has become a leading supplier of solar energy systems, telecommunications equipment, semiconductor packages, electronic components, optical instruments, laser printers, copiers and industrial ceramics.
