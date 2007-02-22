Hungary replace Sanmina-SCI's<br>UK operations, Cork plant safe

As reported yesterday, Sanmina-SCI plans to shut down its Northern Ireland-based manufacturing of enclosures. It appears this manufacturing will be moved to Hungary.

Sanmina-SCI yesterday responded to speculation that it was about to move its Northern Ireland facility, where it makes enclosures or cabinets for computer equipment.



Sanmina-SCI now said their new manufacturing destination for the enclosures will be in Hungary. Which plant in Hungary it will be is still unknown.



Sanmina-SCI also said that jobs in its Cork-based operation in Ireland are safe following the announcement that as much as 300 positions could be lost at its Lisburn plant in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.